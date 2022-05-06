National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Shares Gap Up to $69.19

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.19, but opened at $72.00. National HealthCare shares last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91.
National HealthCare Company Profile (NYSE:NHC)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
