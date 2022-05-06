National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. 28,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

