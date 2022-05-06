Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $49.94 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $616.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

