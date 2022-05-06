Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $49.94 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $616.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Natural Resource Partners (Get Rating)
Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
