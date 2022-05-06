Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.65. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

