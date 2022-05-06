NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.37) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 308.75 ($3.86).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 210.20 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 226.02. The company has a market capitalization of £22.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

