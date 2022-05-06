Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $18.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,307,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.