NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Tops $7.27 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.27 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $10.72 or 0.00029820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00158769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00337359 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,334,219 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

