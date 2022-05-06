Needham & Company LLC Trims EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price to $16.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EVER stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $370.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.18. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 92,158 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $20,019,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.