Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nemetschek from €85.00 ($89.47) to €78.50 ($82.63) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEMTF remained flat at $$87.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.89. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.