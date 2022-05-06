NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NerdWallet stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 928,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,199. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $377,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 68.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

