Nestree Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $63.40 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,355.21 or 1.00115023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048920 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,880,474 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

