Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.98 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $932.14 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00225635 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039650 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,399.84 or 1.93867170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 950,207,119 coins and its circulating supply is 950,206,520 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

