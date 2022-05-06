Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $105.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.40 million. Nevro reported sales of $102.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $423.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $427.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $482.21 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $491.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,029. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nevro has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $182.45.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

