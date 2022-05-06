New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$2.49 Average Target Price from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NGD stock opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$2.68.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$255.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

