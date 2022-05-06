New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.
EDU opened at $12.51 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.80.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.