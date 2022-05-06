New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

EDU opened at $12.51 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

