Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 195.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 26,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,409. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

