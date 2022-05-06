News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Down 12.5%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 27,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,274,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of News by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,195,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,317,000 after acquiring an additional 163,380 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in News by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,808,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,752,000 after buying an additional 874,243 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after buying an additional 2,934,958 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after buying an additional 435,508 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

