NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

NXDT stock opened at 15.54 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 11.53 and a 1-year high of 16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 15.51.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Ethan Powell purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.08 per share, for a total transaction of 101,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 127,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.75 per share, for a total transaction of 2,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,347,478 shares in the company, valued at 52,722,778.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 280,712 shares of company stock worth $4,306,741.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.