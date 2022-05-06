NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextGen’s solid uptick in top line and strong revenue sources in third-quarter fiscal 2022 are encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. Provision of an upbeat outlook for the year raises optimism. Lucrative prospects in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) space, big-data-based electronic health record (EHR) system and solid demand for NextGen solutions are also encouraging. A solid balance sheet position is an added plus. NextGen’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, NextGen has outperformed its industry. Yet, year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings per share is disappointing. Adjusted gross margin contraction is worrying. Macroeconomic uncertainty and dependence on third-party partners are major headwinds. A stiff competitive space and potential security breaches persist.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 173,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

