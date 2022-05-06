NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $85,087,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,791. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

