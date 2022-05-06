NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NFI. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a speculative rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.83.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$906.29 million and a PE ratio of -44.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$31.80.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$757.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.25%.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,683,565.87. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

