Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 1,538 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Lamb Weston by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,091. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

