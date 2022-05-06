Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Acquires $99,804.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) Director Paul Davison Tobias bought 1,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,932.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

