NiSource (NYSE:NI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. 6,721,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,512. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NiSource by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NiSource by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

