NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 190,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after buying an additional 4,595,568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,635,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 725,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 701,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

