Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.94

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 4.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Noah by 25.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

