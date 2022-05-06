Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.94

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
