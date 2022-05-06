Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 7.1%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 417,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 345,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 16.28. The firm has a market cap of C$11.00 million and a PE ratio of 1.84.

Get Noble Mineral Exploration alerts:

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.