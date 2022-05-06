Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 7.1%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 417,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 345,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 16.28. The firm has a market cap of C$11.00 million and a PE ratio of 1.84.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
