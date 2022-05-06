Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,194,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 7,504,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nongfu Spring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Nongfu Spring alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF opened at $5.98 on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.