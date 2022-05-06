Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4653 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

