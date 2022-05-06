Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.69 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.