Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,485 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 79,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 19,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $256.87. 1,135,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,427. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.41.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

