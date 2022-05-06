Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 45,764 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,686,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

