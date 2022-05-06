Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,215,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.14. 1,270,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,157. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.