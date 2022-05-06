Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

