Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $89.23. 2,963,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,408. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

