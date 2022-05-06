Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Broadcom by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $238.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $594.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

