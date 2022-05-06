Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $480,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 44.7% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $7.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

