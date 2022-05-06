Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.08. 16,093,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

