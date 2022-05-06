Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.23.

CVS traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.