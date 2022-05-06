Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. iShares US Regional Banks ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 222,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.