Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.48. 157,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.22. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and have sold 1,081,452 shares valued at $65,213,258. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

