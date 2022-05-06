Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $58.13. 44,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.