NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

