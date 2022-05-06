NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 18,000 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 41,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
