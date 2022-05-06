NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.75 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

