NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $494.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.81 and a 200-day moving average of $482.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $464.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

