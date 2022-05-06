NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $309,000 in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

