NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $373,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIVN stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

