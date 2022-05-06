NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $428,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $503,025. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $606.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.