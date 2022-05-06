NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 86,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 82,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 57,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.